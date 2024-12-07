Meet man who is now leading Bandhan Bank after forty years of experience in the banking industry.

Partha Pratim Sengupta has been officially named the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bandhan Bank. With a market capitalization of Rs 30,246 crore as of October 10, 2024, Bandhan Bank chose Partha Pratim Sengupta to lead the organization for the next three years. The company is worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Sengupta brings over 40 years of experience in the banking industry. He previously served as the MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a state-owned financial institution. His extensive career began at the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest government-owned bank in India, where he eventually held the role of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer. Throughout his career, Sengupta has worked across various regions and has expertise in both retail and corporate banking.

Sengupta’s appointment follows the resignation of Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, the founder MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank, who stepped down on July 9, 2024. In the interim, Ratan Kesh, an executive director at the bank, has been serving as the acting MD and CEO. Sengupta's three-year term will officially begin once he assumes office, no later than November 10, 2024, as per the bank's announcement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted its approval for Sengupta’s appointment on October 8, 2024. Sengupta accepted the role on October 9 and confirmed his compliance with all regulatory terms, including stepping down from other engagements. Bandhan Bank shared this development through a regulatory filing, expressing confidence in Sengupta’s leadership for the bank’s future growth.