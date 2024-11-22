Meet man who is the founder of Vedant Fashions and the brand Manyavar, transformed a Rs 10,000 startup into a Rs 32,000 crore empire, making him one of India's richest.

Indian weddings and ethnic wear are inseparable, and one name that resonates strongly in this domain is Manyavar. The mastermind behind this iconic brand is Ravi Modi, who has built an empire in traditional Indian fashion with his company, Vedant Fashions.

Vedant Fashions, established in 2002 in Kolkata, owns popular brands like Manyavar, Mohey, Manthan, Mebaz, and Twamev. Under Modi's leadership, the company reached new heights and became a success story with a profitable initial public offering (IPO) in 2022. This achievement not only solidified the brand’s prominence but also catapulted Modi into the list of India’s richest individuals.

Ravi Modi’s entrepreneurial journey began humbly. At the age of 13, he worked as a salesperson in his father’s clothing store, gaining early exposure to the business. Years later, he borrowed Rs 10,000 from his mother to start his venture. With this modest amount, Modi laid the foundation for Vedant Fashions, focusing on manufacturing traditional Indian clothing and catering to big cities. His vision gave rise to Manyavar, which is now a household name for wedding and festive wear.

Manyavar is widely recognized for its elegant kurtas, sherwanis, and jackets for men, and lehengas, sarees, and dresses for women. The brand’s popularity soared further through endorsements by Bollywood stars like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan.

Today, the company operates 662 stores in 248 cities across India and 16 international outlets, cementing its position as a global leader in ethnic fashion. Vedant Fashions is now valued at Rs 32,000 crore, and Modi’s net worth has grown significantly to Rs 28,000 crore (around $3 billion). As of April 2023, he ranks 64th among India's richest people and holds the 1,238th position on Forbes’ World Billionaires List.

Ravi Modi’s journey from a small store in Kolkata to creating a globally recognized brand is a testament to the power of ambition, innovation, and hard work.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

