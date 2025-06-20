In a surprising turn of events, a tech company co-founder overtook Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg to become the second richest man in the world.

In a surprising turn of events, a tech company co-founder overtook Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg to become the second richest man in the world. It happened when his business's stock rose, making him USD 40 million dollar richer, according to a report by Fortune.

Well, can you guess who we’re talking about? He is none other than Larry Ellison, Oracle’s Cloud Computing business co-founder who is now the second richest man in the world after Tesla Boss Elon Musk. Ellison’s fortune has now reached USD 250.9 (around 25,000 crores), placing him right behind Musk who leads with USD 405.8, Forbes reported.

Due to strong earning report of Oracle’s, its stocks went soaring. Since Larry Ellison boasts about 41 per cent of the shares, his wealth jumped by USD 25 billion in a single day. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg enjoys net worth of USD 240 billion, closely followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who is worth USD 229 billion.

Who is Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison co-founded Oracle in 1977 as a database software company. Over the years, it flourished into a global computing powerhouse, making him a part of the world’s top 10 richest list. Interestingly, Ellison, who is known for his luxurious lifestyle, is also a licensed pilot and owns military aircraft.