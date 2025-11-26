Meet man who added Rs 72210 crore to his wealth in a day, has trumped Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos to become...

With his wealth rising to an estimated $255 billion, he is just behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth stands at approximately $475.5 billion.

Google co-founder Larry Page has overtaken Oracle’s Larry Ellison to become the world’s second-richest person, led by Alphabet’s rapid rise in the AI race. According to Forbes, Page’s wealth has climbed to an estimated $255 billion, placing him just behind Elon Musk, whose net worth stands at approximately $475.5 billion.

Page’s fortune jumped by $8.7 billion (Rs 72,210 crore) in a single day, continuing a five-year ascent. His net worth has increased from $50.9 billion in 2020 to $144 billion as of the beginning of 2025. Most of his wealth comes from his 3.2% stake in Alphabet, the core engine driving his financial surge.

Alphabet’s stock has soared 67% this year, powered by robust third-quarter results and the unveiling of Google’s Gemini 3 AI model. In just one week, the stock rallied nearly 6% before settling at a 3.3% daily gain, adding $7.6 billion to Page’s fortune and $7 billion to co-founder Sergey Brin, who now ranks fourth globally with $236.4 billion, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Meanwhile, Ellison’s wealth has dropped to $248.8 billion, after a 43% plunge in Oracle’s share price since its September peak.

Page and Brin, who founded Google as PhD students at Stanford in 1998, now preside over a tech empire where artificial intelligence has become the central catalyst for growth.