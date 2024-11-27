Most recently, Buffett broke his philanthropic record by giving off more than $1 billion to his family’s charitable foundations, handled by his three children, Howard, Peter and Susie Buffett.

Multi-millionaire businessmen like Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani among others are known for their philanthropic initiatives. Time and again they donated a generous share of their wealth to charitable foundations. However, there is one such businessman, who pledged to donate more than half of his wealth to charity during his lifetime.

Warren Buffett, the multi-billionaire CEO of American multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has wealth valued at more than $150 billion. The philanthropist has donated billions of dollars of Berkshire Hathaway stock to his family's foundations and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Most recently, Buffett broke his philanthropic record by giving off more than $1 billion to his family’s charitable foundations, handled by his three children, Howard, Peter and Susie Buffett. In a four-page letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett detailed plans for the distribution of his lifetime wealth after his death. He announced the conversion of 1600 Class A Berkshire Hathaway stocks into 24,00,000 Class B shares to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation (1,500,000 shares), The Sherwood Foundation (300,000 shares), The Howard G. Buffett Foundation (300,000 shares) and The NoVo Foundation (300,000 shares).

Buffett also reflected on his life's unpredictability and rejected dynastic wealth. The businessman also revised his will to clarify how the remaining 99.5% of his wealth would be distributed after his death. He appointed three successor trustees for each of his children in his will. He also added a clause that the trio overseeing his fortune after his death would unanimously disperse any funds. He also spoke against dynastic wealth, saying that he never desired to create a dynasty or pursue any plan that extended beyond the children.

As per Forbes’ latest calculations, Buffett has now given away 56.6% of his Berkshire shares since the pledge he made in 2006.