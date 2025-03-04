His company's clients include BMW, Ford, Mercedes, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal is a successful businessman who founded Motherson Group with his mother in 1975 as a silver trading outfit. Sehgal is the richest Indian in Australia with a net worth of USD 4.7 billion or Rs 40967 crore, as per Forbes. The 68-year-old draws the biggest chunk of his wealth from the auto parts flagship Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL), formerly known as Motherson Sumi. He is on the 713th spot in the world today in terms of wealth. He runs the company with his son Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, director of the firm. Presently, SAMIL has a market cap of Rs 80199 crore, as of March 4.

He also set up Motherson Sumi Wiring India, a joint venture between Sumitomo Wiring System and Motherson Group, a market leader in the Indian wiring harness industry. The group's clients include BMW, Ford, Mercedes, Toyota and Volkswagen. Vivek holds an Australian citizenship. He completed his graduation from Delhi University.

Motherson's Aerospace Business Division

Motherson is also a global manufacturer of aerospace components. It has been selected as a Tier 1 supplier to Airbus Commercial Aircraft. The company, through a subsidiary CIM Tools India, has signed a multi-year contract to manufacture and deliver a range of aerospace components and assemblies directly to Airbus' final assembly lines, Motherson said in a statement. The supplies will commence from Motherson's specialised aerospace facility based in Bengaluru, it added.

READ | Meet man, IIT graduate, who left Yahoo to join Google, now works closely with CEO Sundar Pichai as...