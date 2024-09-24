Meet man who worked in housekeeping, became fitness trainer, once helped Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant lose...

Photos of Anant Ambani had gone viral when he managed to lose 108 kgs in just a few months. Many people were left wondering who Anant Ambani's trainer was, who helped him lose the stubborn fat.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani recently got married to Radhika Merchant on July 12. Amid the three-day extravagant wedding affair, many people were left wondering how Anant Ambani, who once lost 108 kg in a few months, gained all the weight back again.

Photos of Anant Ambani had gone viral when he managed to lose 108 kgs in just a few months. Many people were left wondering who Anant Ambani's trainer was, who helped him lose the stubborn fat. Let us tell you that in his fitness phase, Anant Ambani was trained under Vinod Channa, a renowned fitness trainer based in Mumbai. He is one of India's top celebrity fitness trainers with clients such as Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal.

It was Vinod Channa who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son to lose 108 kg in just 18 months. He put Anant Ambani on a strict diet and workout regime.

Vinod Channa is a successful trainer now but he struggled a lot to get to this phase of his life. Vinod Channa once shared that he was bullied during his childhood days for being too skinny. Vinod Channa shared how he was often undernourished in his childhood and used to skip meals.

These experiences are what shaped Vinod Channa's journey into fitness. Before he found his calling as a trainer, Vinod Channa worked several jobs in housekeeping and as a security guard. However, he soon realised what importance fitness holds in his heart and thus began his journey.

Vinod Channa is now one of the most revered celebrity fitness trainers in India. He reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 training sessions.

READ | 'Not the first time...': Not Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna wishes this superstar was her mother because...