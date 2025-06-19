He was one of the key senior executives who sewed up the merger with Vodafone India to form Vi.

Vinay Razdan has resigned as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) from India's largest private bank, HDFC Bank, after working there for nearly seven years. Razdan joined the bank in 2018 after working in the same role in Idea Cellular for over 12 years. The bank did not disclose the reason for the resignation. On Wednesday, HDFC Bank informed the exchanges: “Vinay Razdan has tendered his resignation as the Chief Human Resource Officer of the Bank and the Bank has accepted the said resignation with effect from the close of business hours today i.e., 18 June.” In his June 2 resignation letter, Razdan said that he was serving 3-month notice.

Vinay Razdan's educational qualification

According to his LinkedIn profile, Razdan is a Delhi University graduate (1983-86). He did his post-graduation at Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur (1986-88).

Vinay Razdan's previous stints

Vinay has worked across various sectors such as FMCG, IT Services and Telecommunications for over 35 years. Razdan began his career as HR Manager at ITC Limited in 1988 and worked there for 12 years. He then joined HCL Technologies in 2006 as Associate Vice President. After working for six years, Razdan headed the human resource operations for Idea Cellular for 12.8 years (2006-2018). He was one of the key senior executives who sewed up the merger with Vodafone India to form Vi.

HDFC Bank's market cap

HDFC Bank is India's largest private lender with a market cap of Rs 14.81 lakh crore. The share price of the bank closed at Rs 1,933.10 on June 19.