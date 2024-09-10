Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

The man has around 20 years of investing experience across early and late-stage startups.

Several top leaders in the market have worked at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. After working for several years, many of them decided to quit to launch their own companies. One such person is Vikas Choudhury, who worked as a top executive at Reliance Jio for five years. He quit the company to launch Playbook Partners, a growth-stage startup fund.

Vikas has raised USD 130 million (Rs 1091 crore) from domestic and foreign investors for his fund. It is a growth capital firm that typically invests in profitable, mid-market, tech-enabled Indian startups. He said he may eventually expand the fund to USD 250 million in size.

Who is Vikas Choudhury?

Vikas is the former president of Reliance Jio. He led businesses including e-commerce (JioMart electronics and grocery), telecom (Jio4Gsim, JioPhone) and others. The man has nearly two decades of investing experience across early and late-stage startups. He is now the founder and managing partner of Playbook Partners.

A Harvard alumnus, Vikas worked in Reliance Jio from 2017 to 2022. Before this, he was the India chief executive of Toronto-headquartered investment holding company Aimia for six years. He was also a partner at Pivot Ventures (2010 - 2023), a multi-family office focused on alternative investments. He has also been a successful entrepreneur, having run businesses across the US and Asia.

