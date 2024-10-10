Hailing from a traditional Marwari family, the man has been instrumental in the comprehensive development of his company’s business.

Children of many Indian billionaires are helping their parents in the family businesses. They have taken key positions to lead companies successfully. In this article, we will tell you about Varun Jaipuria, the promoter and executive vice chairman of Varun Beverages. The company is the leading bottler of beverage major PepsiCo and has a market cap of Rs 1.93 lakh crore as of October 9. It accounts for 90 per cent of PepsiCo's beverage sales volume in India.

For the unaware, Varun is the son of one of the richest men in India, Ravi Jaipuria. According to Forbes, Ravi has a real-time net worth of Rs 140235 crore. He has been actively working with the company since 2009.

Hailing from a traditional Marwari family, Varun has been instrumental in the comprehensive development of the company’s business including acquisitions and integration of acquired territories. Under his leadership, Varun Beverages was awarded PepsiCo’s Bottler of the Year in 2023. At 36, he is one of the youngest recipients of the BT-PwC India’s Best CEOs award. He has won in the FMCG category.

Varun is a Harvard alumnus of the 2019-2020 batch. He had attended the Program for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School, Boston. He also attended a Bachelor’s degree program in international business from the Regent’s University London.

Meanwhile, Varun Beverages has plans to raise Rs 7,500 crore from the market through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route to fund its growth plans. VBL, which follows a January-December financial year, in 2023, reported net revenues at Rs 16,042.58 crore, up 21.8 per cent.