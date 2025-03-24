He also plays a key role in Devyani International, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut stores.

Varun Jaipuria is a well-known name in the business world. He is the promoter and executive vice chairman of Varun Beverages, a company with a market cap of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. The firm is the largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages outside the US. Varun has been actively working with the firm since 2009 and has been instrumental in the comprehensive development of the company’s business including acquisitions and integration of acquired territories. He is the son of billionaire Ravi Jaipuria, who is popularly known as India's cola king. According to Forbes, Ravi Jaipuria has a real-time net worth of USD 14.6 billion or Rs 125010 crore. He presides over RJ Corp, which has a presence in several sectors including beverages, fast food, healthcare and education.

His son Varun Jaipuria is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, where attended the Program for Leadership Development (PLD) during 2019-2020. Varun hails from a traditional Marwari family. He is also the promoter and non-executive director of Devyani International, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee stores.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in international business from the Regent’s University London. Under his leadership, Varun Beverages was awarded PepsiCo’s Bottler of the Year in 2023 and Best Bottler in the AMESA (Africa, Middle East and South Asia) sector in 2021 in recognition of the company’s operational excellence, governance practices and sustainability initiatives.

His Varun Beverages has been associated with PepsiCo since the 1990s and is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo, whose popular brands are Pepsi, Seven-up, Mirinda Orange, Mountain Dew, Tropicana Juices and many more.

