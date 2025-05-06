Vedantu’s co-founder and CEO Vamsi Krishna has always been passion about education and early in life found a way to transform the modern education system by disrupting it with his two edtech startups. he not only excelled in the field but also opened new doors for those who wished a better education

When one is passionate about something and is determined to fulfill it, they work hard for it and success follows. The same is the story of a man who was passionate about education, so, he not only excelled in the field but also opened new doors for those who wished a better education like underprivileged students and others as he transformed the edtech sector.

Who is Vamsi Krishna?

Vedantu’s co-founder and CEO Vamsi Krishna has always been passion about education and early in life found a way to transform the modern education system by disrupting it with his two edtech startups. Vamsi completed his BTech degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Apart from excelling in academics, Krishna was also involved in activities like Techfest and volleyball tournaments. He possessed strong technical and leadership qualities which took him far ahead in the education sector and transformed his life.

Vamsi Krisha’s career

Since his college days, Vamsi wanted to do something big in the education sector. However, his professional journey started with a role as a Management Trainee at Larsen & Toubro. His experience there shaped his leadership qualities which helped him further in his work in the education sector. Initially, his first stint at education started when he and his college friends started teaching a few underprivileged students in a small village in Punjab and surprisingly out of eleven, seven students cracked top IITs in the country. This further fueled his desire to make quality education available to maximum students.

Vamsi’s startup journey

Vamsi Krishna founded his first startup, Lakshya Institute, in April 2006. Lakshya aimed to transform education by making education accessible to students far and wide. Four IITians established the institute to prepare students for engineering and medical entrance exams. At its height, Lakshya catered to over 5,000 students annually and hired more than 100 teachers. Soon, MT Educare (Mahesh Tutorials) overtook the company in 2012.

Vamsi Krishna co-founded Vedantu in April 2014 and became its CEO since the start. The K-12-focused edtech firm has seen highs and lows but over the years has become one of the biggest and most successful edtech startups. As of 2025, Vedantu has a net worth of over Rs 400 crore.