The residential property worth Rs 202 crore at Mumbai's Worli Sea Face.

Several Indian billionaires have massive properties in the country and abroad. They buy commercial as well as residential properties as part of their investments. Now, one such person has bought a residential property worth Rs 202 crore. He is Uday Kotak, India's richest banker and the former managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Uday Kotak and his family bought residential property at a three-floor development located in Mumbai's upmarket Worli Sea Face area, MoneyControl reported. The 12 properties that formed the transaction are located in the Shiv Sagar residential property, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Uday, who once led Rs 3.81 lakh crore market cap Kotak Mahindra Bank as CEO, is the richest banker in India. As per Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 13.8 billion or Rs 120931 crore as of February 6. In September 2023, he stepped down as CEO and MD of the bank, four months ahead of his retirement. He is now a non-executive director on the board. He holds a stake of around 25.70 per cent of the bank.

READ | Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, finally gets business deal after Shark Tank India rejection, his partner is...

According to the documents, the transactions also involve his wife Pallavi Kotak, his sons Jay and Dhawal Kotak, and his parents Suresh and Indira Kotak. The total transaction amounts to 7,418 square feet of space, at a rate of Rs 2.71 lakh per square foot.