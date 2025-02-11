He is an Indian billionaire with a net worth of USD 3.8 billion, as per Forbes.

Several Indian billionaires began working at an early age. Many of them first worked in their family business, and later started their companies. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who started working at 12 and now owns a gold jewellery chain with 277 outlets spread across India and the Middle East. His name is TS Kalyanaraman, the managing director of Kalyan Jewellers.

The 77-year-old billionaire worked in the family's textile trade from age 12 until 1993 when he started the jewellery chain. The current market cap of his Kalyan Jewellers is Rs 53703 crore, as of February 11. Kalyanaraman is one of the richest men in the country with a real-time net worth of USD 3.8 billion or Rs 32964 crore.

The business has its origins in a century-old textile store established in south India by his grandfather, who hailed from a family of Hindu priests. Warburg Pincus invested in Kalyan Jewellers in 2014. The company was listed seven years later in 2021. His sons Rajesh and Ramesh sit on the company's board.

His company, Kalyan Jewellers, is known for its star-studded marketing campaigns. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and others have been associated with the brand.

READ | Days after Jeet Adani-Diva Shah's marriage, Gautam Adani set to spend Rs 6000 crore on...

Kalyanaraman has 46 years’ retail experience and 26 years in the jewellery industry. He completed his graduation in Commerce from Sri Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. In August 2024, Kalyanarman bought an additional 2.4 per cent stake in the company from Warburg Pincus. He contributed USD 3 million to Habitat For Humanity India to build 2,000 homes for low-income families.