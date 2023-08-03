Headlines

Meet the man who owns 38 airplanes, 300 cars, 52 boats, diamond worth Rs 92 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

According to reports, King Maha Vajiralongkorn owns 23 per cent stake in Thailand's second largest bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and a 33.3 per cent stake in Siam Cement Group.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is also known as King Rama X of Thailand, is one of the richest person in the world. King Rama X has a huge collection of diamonds and gems. He also owns thousands of acres of land, fleet of cars and several other luxurious items. According to Financial Times, the wealth of Thailand's royal family is estimated to be more than USD 40 billion i.e. 3.2 lakh crore. 

The biggest asset of King Maha Vajiralongkorn is his massive properties which are spread across Thailand. King Rama X owns 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land in Thailand, with 40,000 rental contracts across the country, including 17,000 contracts in capital Bangkok. There are many government buildings including malls, hotels on these lands. According to reports, King Maha Vajiralongkorn owns 23 per cent stake in Thailand's second largest bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and a 33.3 per cent stake in the country's largest industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Group.

One of the gems in the crown of the King of Thailand is the 545.67-carat brown Golden Jubilee diamond, which is said to be the world's largest and most expensive diamond. The Diamond Authority has estimated its value up to Rs 98 crore.

According to Financial Times, Thai King has 38 aircrafts including 21 helicopters. This includes Boeing, Airbus aircraft and Sukhoi Superjet. He spends Rs 524 crore annually on the maintenance of these aircrafts. King Rama X has a large fleet of cars, which includes more than 300 expensive cars including Limousine, Mercedes Benz. Apart from this, he also owns a fleet of 52 boats moves along with the royal boat. All the boats have gold carvings on them.

The palace of the King of Thailand is spread over an area of 23,51,000 square feet. It was built in 1782. But, King Rama X does not live in the royal palace. There are many government offices and museums in this palace.

