Meet man who used to work in BPO, once received Rs 2500000000 gift from father, now works in...

His father is a billionaire with a net worth of USD 11.9 billion. He founded an IT company worth Rs 2.71 lakh crore.

Many Indian billionaire's children have worked in other companies before joining their family business. Many of them keep a low profile and stay away from media attention. One such person is Tariq Premji, son of tech magnate Azim Premji. Tariq is the non-executive director of Wipro Enterprises. The company has Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering under its umbrella. It is part of Wipro, founded by Azim Premji and has a market cap of Rs 271000 crore.

Tariq is also the vice president of the Azim Premji Endowment Fund, an entity set up by Azim Premji to fund his philanthropic initiatives. In January this year, Wipro'founder Azim Premji gifted shares worth Rs 250 crore to Tariq.

According to the Economic Times, Tariq worked at a BPO for a while after his graduation. Later he joined PremjiInvest, the family investment office, where he now serves on the Investment Committee. He holds a Bachelor in Commerce from Bangalore University.

Tariq Premji has been on the board of two philanthropic arms of the Wipro empire since 2016 -- the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Foundation. His father Azim Premji is often in the news for his generous donations. Despite this, he is a billionaire with a net worth of USD 11.9 billion, as per Forbes. He is often referred to as India’s most charitable man.

