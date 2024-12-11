Right after his graduation in 1969, he became an entrepreneur when he started small with a few small ventures.

Surender Saluja is one of the richest businessmen in India with a real-time net worth of USD 4.5 billion or Rs 38187 crore, as per Forbes. The 77-year-old is the founder and chairman of Premier Energies, a manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules. Surender is also India's richest man in the energy sector, as per the Forbes Billionaires' list. His company made its debut in the share market in September 2024 and has a market cap of Rs 57789 crore, as of December 10.

He is responsible for providing strategic advice to the company's board and developing and executing its business strategies. His son Chiranjeevi is the managing director of Premier Energies. The 29-year-old company has five manufacturing units in Hyderabad.

He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Karnatak University, Dharwad. Right after his graduation in 1969, he became an entrepreneur. Surender started small with a few ventures and later in 1995, he set up Premier Energies in Hyderabad. Years later, his business made him a billionaire.

Premier Energies started with basic products like solar lanterns and streetlights, and later executed projects that involved installing solar installations in remote villages. In 1999, they commenced solar module manufacturing. As of March 31st, 2024, the company boasts an annual production capacity of 2 GW for solar cells and 3.36 GW for solar modules, as per the company's website.