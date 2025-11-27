FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction

Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why

After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi ke liye ready hoon' remark

Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why

Air pollution linked to low infant birth weight: Know how it is affecting your newborn, how to avoid it

Nita Ambani’s ultra-luxurious Hermès handbag is encrusted with ‘AKPV’, here’s what they mean

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Amb

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

The Indian billionaire's company stands tall as India's fourth-most valuable company in the country.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 10:10 PM IST

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Many Indian billionaires started from scratch and later built a billion-dollar empire. One such person is Sunil Mittal, the owner of Bharti Airtel, who competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. Today, Airtel is India's second-largest telecom company with a market cap of Rs 12.68 lakh crore, as of November 27. With this, Bharti Airtel stands tall as India's fourth-most valuable company in the country. Becoming a successful businessman was not easy for Mittal. The Indian billionaire started Bharti in 1976 as a maker of bicycle parts in Ludhiana. He borrowed Rs 20,000 from his father to start his business.

    Sunil Mittal's background

    Born in 1957 in Ludhiana, Sunil Mittal grew up with the typical expectations that accompany a political legacy. His father, Satpal Mittal, was a politician. But Sunil quietly chose a different path. At the age of 18, he borrowed Rs 20,000 from his father and started a small bicycle-parts manufacturing business with a friend. Within three years, the business grew into three units. Mittal later decided to sell everything and pivoted to a new line, importing electric power generators. However, it lasted until 1983, when the government abruptly banned generator imports.

    When Sunil Mittal launched telecom services

    In 1992, when India opened its doors to private telecom operators, Mittal applied for a Delhi cellular license and won it. By 1995, Bharti Cellular Limited launched services under the brand Airtel. In 2008, Airtel was among the world’s largest telecom companies, spanning 18 countries and serving millions of customers.

    Airtel vs Jio

    In 2016, Mukesh Ambani launched Reliance Jio with free voice calls and low-cost data. It shook the IT industry as profits fell across the board. Airtel, too, faced intense pressure -- falling revenues and shrinking market share. But Mittal didn't give up and still runs India's second-largest telecom company, Airtel.

    READ | Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...

    Sunil Mittal's net worth

    According to Forbes, the 68-year-old industrialist has a net worth of USD 14.9 billion, as of November 27. His Airtel has more than 500 million customers across South Asia and Africa. He now lives in one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise
    WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full
    Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...
    Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Amb
    UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction
    UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol disallow media
    After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi ke liye ready hoon' remark
    After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi k
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement