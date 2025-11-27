Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

The Indian billionaire's company stands tall as India's fourth-most valuable company in the country.

Many Indian billionaires started from scratch and later built a billion-dollar empire. One such person is Sunil Mittal, the owner of Bharti Airtel, who competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. Today, Airtel is India's second-largest telecom company with a market cap of Rs 12.68 lakh crore, as of November 27. With this, Bharti Airtel stands tall as India's fourth-most valuable company in the country. Becoming a successful businessman was not easy for Mittal. The Indian billionaire started Bharti in 1976 as a maker of bicycle parts in Ludhiana. He borrowed Rs 20,000 from his father to start his business.

Sunil Mittal's background

Born in 1957 in Ludhiana, Sunil Mittal grew up with the typical expectations that accompany a political legacy. His father, Satpal Mittal, was a politician. But Sunil quietly chose a different path. At the age of 18, he borrowed Rs 20,000 from his father and started a small bicycle-parts manufacturing business with a friend. Within three years, the business grew into three units. Mittal later decided to sell everything and pivoted to a new line, importing electric power generators. However, it lasted until 1983, when the government abruptly banned generator imports.

When Sunil Mittal launched telecom services

In 1992, when India opened its doors to private telecom operators, Mittal applied for a Delhi cellular license and won it. By 1995, Bharti Cellular Limited launched services under the brand Airtel. In 2008, Airtel was among the world’s largest telecom companies, spanning 18 countries and serving millions of customers.

Airtel vs Jio

In 2016, Mukesh Ambani launched Reliance Jio with free voice calls and low-cost data. It shook the IT industry as profits fell across the board. Airtel, too, faced intense pressure -- falling revenues and shrinking market share. But Mittal didn't give up and still runs India's second-largest telecom company, Airtel.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, the 68-year-old industrialist has a net worth of USD 14.9 billion, as of November 27. His Airtel has more than 500 million customers across South Asia and Africa. He now lives in one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows.