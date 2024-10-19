Before joining the Tata Group company in 2020, he held the position of MD at Whirlpool India Ltd. for over four years.

Sunil D'Souza leads Tata Group's FMCG arm, Tata Consumer Product Ltd (TCPL), as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He has been leading the Rs 109000 crore market cap company since April 2020.

TCPL sells Gluco Plus, a ready-to-serve drink. It competes with Campa Cola, a brand owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. Sunil says aggressive pricing with higher margins to retailers by Campa Cola has disrupted the market and increased competition in bottled beverages. The revenue from the ready-to-drink business of TCPL also declined 11 per cent to Rs 154 crore in the September quarter owing to "competitive pricing action", he added.

Who is Sunil D'Souza?

Sunil D’Souza is one of the most successful leaders of the Tata Group. He became the CEO and MD of the company on April 4, 2020. Before this, he held the position of Managing Director at Whirlpool India Ltd. for over four years.

An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Sunil has also worked with PepsiCo for almost 15 years, where he held various leadership positions. He started his career with Hindustan Unilever in 1993. He has 30 years of extensive experience in the consumer products sector with a strong emphasis on strategy, growth, and execution.

READ | Meet man who runs India's largest bank worth Rs 1283000 crore, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is...

Besides his current role, Sunil is also a Director on the Board of Tata Starbucks Limited, Capital Foods Private Limited, NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Consumer Soulfull Private Limited, Organic India Private Limited and several of Tata Consumer Products' overseas subsidiaries.