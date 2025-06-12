Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google's parent company), is now one of the most successful and richest executives in the world. As per media reports, Sundar Pichai earns Rs 5-6 crores per day, which translates to him earning Rs 1663 crores per year.

Google's parent company, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, is one of the most triumphant people in the world who is sitting at the top of the tech ladder, thanks to his determination and hard work. While everyone knows Sundar Pichai now, his journey to become as successful as he is now was not an easy one. A recent interview of Sundar Pichai with Lex Fridman, in a podcast, is currently gaining traction online. In the interview, Sundar Pichai can be seen speaking in detail about his humble beginnings, especially his childhood in Madras, now Chennai, and recalling how his formative years played a role in making him into the man he is now.

One of the biggest revelations made by Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, was how, growing up, something as simple as running water was unavailable after a drought struck his city during his childhood. Recalling the days, Sundar Pichai said, "We had no running water. You know, it was a massive drought. They (authorities) would get water in these trucks, maybe eight buckets per household."

Sundar Pichai reminisced about how he stood in line for hours on end with his mother and brother to get the water they needed to survive. Sundar Pichai, the head honcho of one of the biggest multinational technology conglomerates, also revealed how owning a telephone was a luxury at the time. "There was a five-year waiting list. We got a rotary telephone. It dramatically changed our lives. People would come to our house to make calls to their loved ones," Sundar Pichai said.

All these experiences of Sundar Pichai were humbling but that is what ultimately made him understand not only in understanding his passion for technology but also pursue it as his career. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google's parent company), is now one of the most successful and richest executives in the world.

As per media reports, Sundar Pichai earns Rs 5-6 crores per day, which translates to him earning Rs 1663 crores per year. As per a News24 report, Sundar Pichai earns about Rs 46.4 crores per week, with every hour adding Rs 74 lakhs to his account.

