He will take charge as MD when the tenure of the current MD is completed on April 10.

Sudhanshu Vats is set to lead Pidilite Industries Ltd, a company known for its brands Fevicol and M-seal, as managing director. The board of directors of Pidilite has approved the appointment of Vats as MD. The change will be effective from April 10. He will succeed the current MD, Bharat Puri, whose term will be completed on April 10, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Puri will serve as non-executive and non-independent director of the board of the company for a term of three years, commencing from April 10 to April 9, 2028.

Who is Sudhanshu Vats?

Sudhanshu Vats was appointed as MD designate of Pidilite, a leading adhesive and construction chemicals manufacturer, in March 2024. He joined the company in September 2021 as deputy MD. Presently, the market cap of Pidilite Industries is Rs 1.47 lakh crore. The share price of the company closed at Rs 2,903 on Friday.

Before joining Pidilite, he was the MD and CEO at EPL Limited (formerly Essel Propack Limited). Vats is an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and NIT Kurukshetra and has an illustrious career. He was also the MD and Group CEO of Viacom18 Media Private Limited. Vats began his professional journey at Hindustan Lever (now Hindustan Unilever) as a management trainee in 1991. He spent about twenty years in various sales, marketing and general management leadership roles.

He has been the Chairman of the National Media and Entertainment Committee of CII, Vice President of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation and Director at Broadcast Audience Research Council. He is on the Global Advisory Board of Columbia University, New York. He is also on the advisory board of a number of NGOs.

