An automotive enthusiast, he played a pivotal role in the international expansion of the company in Africa, ASEAN and Latin America.

Son of many Indian billionaires are successfully leading their family businesses. They went abroad for better education and gained experience. One such person is Sudarshan Venu, who leads TVS Motor Company as managing director. He is the son of Venu Srinivasan, an Indian billionaire and chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company,

The company is India's third-largest maker of two-wheelers with a market cap of Rs 117000 crore, as of January 30. An automotive enthusiast, Sudarshan is also the MD of TVS Holdings Ltd and Chairman of TVS Credit, the group's financial services arm. He grew up amidst the roar of the engines of India's oldest factory racing team.

Sudarshan is a 4th generation businessman. He holds a graduate degree with honours in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania. He also obtained a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School. Venu completed his M.Sc. in International Technology Management from the Warwick Manufacturing Group attached to the University of Warwick in the UK.

He played a pivotal role in the international expansion of TVS Motor Company in Africa, ASEAN and Latin America. Under his leadership, the company has already seen a turnaround in market share and has been the most awarded two-wheeler company.

READ | BIG win for Azim Premji's Wipro, bags multi-million dollar deal from...