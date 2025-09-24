Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...

Entrepreneur and founder of Bankit, Amit Nigam's success story is inspirational for anyone who dreams differently. He made a name different from his family's occupational path. He grew up the corporate ladder quickly and gained immense experience before launching his startup-Bankit.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 08:12 PM IST

Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...
Amit Nigam, founder of Bankit
Entrepreneur and founder of Bankit, Amit Nigam, has always been an eager person who has had a far-reaching vision about life. His unique thinking led him to a successful entrepreneurial venture in a short span of time. The man from Bhopal made an initial investment of Rs 10 lakh and founded Bankit in 2017. The digital payment company aims to serve people with financial services, especially those who are the most unprivileged section of society. The Rs 10 lakh laid the foundation of a now billion-rupee company. Here’s Amit Nigam’s story.

His startup, Bankit, started to facilitate people with those financial services that they were unable to receive from banks due to various reasons. In the past five years, Bankit has seen massive growth in its revenue, as its current turnover has now reached Rs 150 crore.

Who is Amit Nigam?

He was born into a family of bureaucrats and judges, and lawyers. His father served as a senior advocate at the Allahabad High Court, said a report by The Weekend Leader. Amit was also expected to follow the family’s deeply rooted tradition of serving in the administrative field. However, a different field intrigued Amit, whose mind was towards management. In an interview with The Weekend Leader, he said, “There was always pressure to get into the bureaucracy, but I was never interested in it. I wanted to do something in management.”

Amit Nigam’s entrepreneurial journey

-Amit graduated in Economics from Allahabad University. He then earned a PGDM degree in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Noida.

-1993: Amit’s first job was at Indian Rayon Ltd, Delhi, as a management trainee, where his monthly salary was Rs 10,000. After six months, he was promoted to operations manager in UP and Varanasi, where he worked from 1993 to 1995.

-1995: He joined Escotel Mobile Communication as an Assistant Manager, and there he was also quickly promoted to operations head for UP West.

-1998: Amit then joined Usha as the Regional Sales Manager for UP West and stayed there for 2.5 years.

-His breakthrough came after he joined Airtel, where he headed the Sales & Marketing dept. For eight years, and worked closely with Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and President of Airtel.

-2018: Amit joined Playmate, an educational board games and toy company in Mumbai, working there for two years.

- 2011: After Playmate, Amit came back to Delhi and co-founded Spice Money, a fintech company.

-2016: After leaving Spice Money, he launched Bankit to bridge the financial gap in India. 

