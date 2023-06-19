Search icon
Meet man who started Rs 1,000 crore firm while studying MBBS, roped in South cinema megastar for…

Ananthu's firm has bagged a Rs 500 crore M&A deal with YouTube star and edtech entrepreneur Alakh Pandey’s Physics Wallah (PW).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

From a local star in his hometown, Dr Ananthu S grabbed national headlines when his company inked a major M&A deal with YouTube star and edtech entrepreneur Alakh Pandey’s Physics Wallah (PW). Hailing from the home state of edtech giant Byju’s, Ananthu’s Xylem Learning’s 50 percent stage is being acquired by PW for Rs 500 crore over 3 years.

Ananthu S founded Xylem when he was studying MBBS at the Government TD Medical College in his hometown Alappuzha in Kerala. Ananthu had raised eyebrows by choosing the college despite clearing medical entrance with a rank which would have got him admission at more premium institutes.

He started Xylem with just 3 employees and took it to 300 plus. Starting from NEET coaching, Ananthu’s company expanded to commerce and Kerala PSC test preparation. Ananthu’s unique result-oriented plan called “XYLEM model of Hybrid Learning” impressed Alakh Pandey which led to the multi-crore deal.

Xylem had roped in South cinema megastar Mammootty as its brand ambassador. Mammootty also featured in the edtech firms ad and launched its learning app. Xylem today has 30 YouTube channels and 10 tuition centres. It claims to have over 30 lakh students who learn for  free and 1,30,000 paid students in online and offline mode. Ananthu aims to take the company to Rs 300 crore revenue in FY2024, up from Rs 150 crore in FY23. 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

