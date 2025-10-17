Meet man, started from Rs 4,000 job, once worked as office boy in Infosys, now owns company of..., he is from...

The story of Dadasaheb Bhagat is both inspiring and passionate as inspite of being from a low educated background, he worked in a big company, prepared for a technical and creative field and now owns his company.

An inspiring story is full of dedication, hard work, big dreams, and more. Dadasaheb Bhagat's story is more than inspiring that entails his vision, a spirit to never quit, and his passion to go on has shaped his personality.

Who is Dadasaheb Bhagat?

Dadasaheb hails from a small village in Maharashtra's Beed district, an area where drought is a recurring event, making farming a difficult occupation. His family never prioritised education so much. Therefore, he studied only till Class 10 and later opted for a simple ITI course, which usually prepares people for blue-collar factory jobs.

He then moved to Pune for a job and started working, and got paid Rs 4,000. He quickly realized that working in such a manner would not suffice for life. He then noticed a job opportunity as an office boy at the well-known tech company, Infosys, which offered a salary of Rs 9,000. For him, even the extra Rs 5,000 was too much, so he quickly grabbed the job without much thinking.

As his job was physical and involved laborious tasks, his earnings were limited. While observing other employees working on computers, he realised that doing mental work can get one more opportunity and better prospects.

When he asked about the scope of computer work for himself from other employees said that he wouldn't be able to get a good job due to his low education level. But they suggested graphic design & animation, where skills are prioritised over degrees. He then became determined to pursue this creative field.

At night, he worked as an office boy and in the daytime learnt designing. His hard work paid off, and within a year, he became a professional designer. He chose to carve his own journey by opening a company. Though the path was not smooth, as it did not work and he returned to his village. There,he found an opportunity in a village's simple lifestyle and focused on building his product.

He started his workspace atop a hill and named his company 'Design template'. He slowly got success and his company has achieved massive growth as it designs templates similar to Canva.