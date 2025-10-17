Meet man, started from Rs 4,000 job, once worked as office boy in Infosys, now owns company of..., he is from...

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here
Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'
Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition
'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'
Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...
Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks
‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary
Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'
BUSINESS
The story of Dadasaheb Bhagat is both inspiring and passionate as inspite of being from a low educated background, he worked in a big company, prepared for a technical and creative field and now owns his company.
An inspiring story is full of dedication, hard work, big dreams, and more. Dadasaheb Bhagat's story is more than inspiring that entails his vision, a spirit to never quit, and his passion to go on has shaped his personality.
Dadasaheb hails from a small village in Maharashtra's Beed district, an area where drought is a recurring event, making farming a difficult occupation. His family never prioritised education so much. Therefore, he studied only till Class 10 and later opted for a simple ITI course, which usually prepares people for blue-collar factory jobs.
He then moved to Pune for a job and started working, and got paid Rs 4,000. He quickly realized that working in such a manner would not suffice for life. He then noticed a job opportunity as an office boy at the well-known tech company, Infosys, which offered a salary of Rs 9,000. For him, even the extra Rs 5,000 was too much, so he quickly grabbed the job without much thinking.
As his job was physical and involved laborious tasks, his earnings were limited. While observing other employees working on computers, he realised that doing mental work can get one more opportunity and better prospects.
When he asked about the scope of computer work for himself from other employees said that he wouldn't be able to get a good job due to his low education level. But they suggested graphic design & animation, where skills are prioritised over degrees. He then became determined to pursue this creative field.
At night, he worked as an office boy and in the daytime learnt designing. His hard work paid off, and within a year, he became a professional designer. He chose to carve his own journey by opening a company. Though the path was not smooth, as it did not work and he returned to his village. There,he found an opportunity in a village's simple lifestyle and focused on building his product.
He started his workspace atop a hill and named his company 'Design template'. He slowly got success and his company has achieved massive growth as it designs templates similar to Canva.