Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who studied in US, now works in Rs 71729 crore company as...

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Many successful businessmen in India are playing key roles in their family businesses. They have taken the reign from previous generations and are expanding their business. One such person is Kartik Bharat Ram, Joint Managing Director of SRF Ltd., a diversified chemicals conglomerate. The company has a market cap of Rs 71729 crore as of March 12 and is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and speciality intermediates.

Kartik is the son of Arun Bharat Ram, an Indian billionaire and chairman emeritus of SRF Ltd. Arun Bharat Ram has a real-time net worth of Rs 27,310 crore as of March 12, as per Forbes. Kartik is a graduate of Santa Clara University, California. He also earned an MBA from Cornell University, New York. He is an avid golfer and a winner of multiple pro-am golf tournaments. His brother Ashish Bharat Ram is the chairman and managing director (MD) of SRF Ltd.

As a joint MD, Kartik is deeply involved in creating and strengthening a performance-based culture within the organisation. He also oversees the Human Resources, Total Quality Management, Information Technology, and Corporate Communications functions. In addition, Kartik serves as the Chairman of KAMA Holdings Limited, a company that holds a majority share in SRF Ltd. He is also a Director of Shri Educare Limited, a company in the school education consultancy space.

The company’s business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, speciality chemicals, packaging films, and others. With a turnover of Rs 12,313 crore in FY22, the company has operations in four countries namely, India, Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary and a customer footprint across 90+ countries.

