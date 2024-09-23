Meet man, son of horse breeder who didn't follow his family footstep, is now richest man in Pune, his net worth is Rs...

Cyrus Poonawalla's wealth has increased recently, and this is primarily because of the widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccinations that the SII produced.

Cyrus Poonawalla, Pune-based chairperson is the managing director and chairperson of the Serum Institute of India (SII). He is one of the known businessmen who has developed vaccines in India and is the main benefactor of growing sales and profits as the owner of the privately held Serum Institute of India.

As per Forbes' list of India’s 100 Richest people, Cyrus Poonawalla is the sixth richest Indian. His current net worth is Rs 193773, crore.

Poonawalla is the son of a horse breeder, according to Forbes. In 1966, he established the Serum Institute of India. The company produces around 1.5 billion doses annually. These doses protect against measles, polio, and the flu.

Adar Poonawalla, his son, leads the business as CEO. The Serum Institute holds the esteemed distinction of being the biggest vaccine producer globally.

Under Adar, the company invested $800 million to build a new factory to make Covid-19 vaccines. Serum's Covishield, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was the most widely used in India during the pandemic.

Poonawalla's assets include a majority stake in listed financial services firm Poonawalla Fincorp as well as a stake in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Pune.

Cyrus Poonawalla graduated from Pune University with a bachelor's degree. He was also awarded PhD by Pune University. The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom awarded him an honorary degree.

Soli Poonawala was the name of his horse-breeding father. 2010 saw the passing of Villoo Poonwalla, his wife.

The daughter-in-law of Cyrus Poonawallah International fashion icon and businesswoman Natasha Poonawala.

According to Forbes, his net worth is 20.9 billion dollars. This is around Rs 1,66, 500 crore.