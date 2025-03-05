Mahanaryaman Scindia, is however not in politics and has chosen a different life for himself. His interests are in entrepreneurship, music, and philanthropy. Being from a royal family, Mahanaryaman has a historic legacy to carry forward with the prestige of a royal past.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a famous and a significant politician with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the grandson of Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior. His son Mahanaryaman Scindia, is however not in politics and has chosen a different life for himself. His interests are in entrepreneurship, music, and philanthropy. Being from a royal family, Mahanaryaman has a historic legacy to carry forward with the prestige of a royal past.

Mahanaryaman’s education

Mahanaryaman Scindia completed his education from the Doon School after which he graduated from Yale University. His keen interests in entrepreneurial work led him to work with the Boston Consulting Group where he acquired industrial experience.

Mahanaryaman Scindia's work experience

The son of the union minister and the titular Maharaja of Gwalior Jyotiraditya Scindia, has a comprehensive experience since his school days. His remarkable education at Doon school, graduation in economics and political science at Yale University after which he even interned under late former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

His interests are varied and apart from economics and finance, he also learned how to research and catalogue art at Christie’s. In addition to his other pursuits, he has also worked as a consultant with Boston Consulting Group in Mumbai and has explored the concept of Gross National Happiness in Bhutan, gaining insight into its complexities. The constant exposure to a political and royal family with a dynastic history.

Mahanaryaman Scindia's startup venture

Shifting gears from politics, Mahanaryaman ventured into the startup ecosystem, focusing on agriculture. He co-founded MyMandi in 2022, a platform revolutionizing bulk vegetable trading. MyMandi sources vegetables in bulk, packages, and distributes them to street vendors in Jaipur, Nagpur, Gwalior, and Agra. The startup has achieved a monthly revenue of Rs 1 crore and targets Rs 5 crore by year-end. MyMandi secured Rs 4.2 crore in funding in July 2023, as reported by Fortune, marking a significant milestone.