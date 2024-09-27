Meet man, son of closest advisor of Mukesh Ambani’s father, who works in Reliance as…

The Ambani family is known for their business acumen and vast network, but behind the scenes, there are a few trusted confidants playing pivotal roles. One such figure is Dhanraj Nathwani, a man with close ties to the Ambanis and growing influence within Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). While the spotlight remains on Mukesh Ambani and his children, Isha, Akash, and Anant, there are lesser-known figures like Dhanraj who wield substantial power.

Dhanraj Nathwani's story begins with a legacy that few can match. As the son of Parimal Nathwani, a long-time confidant of Mukesh Ambani and his father Dhirubhai Ambani, Dhanraj has been raised within the very heart of the empire. His father played an instrumental role in the acquisition of land for Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery—the largest in the world—and helped launch Reliance Jio in Gujarat. This deep familial bond has placed Dhanraj at the core of the Ambani family’s inner circle, one built on decades of trust.

Dhanraj Nathwani hasn’t been idle in his family’s shadow. He has steadily carved his own niche within RIL, managing projects in Gujarat, overseeing land acquisitions, and managing corporate affairs in Delhi. His contributions have expanded Reliance's influence in the state, particularly through the growth of its retail and telecom sectors. Dhanraj's appointment as President of the Gujarat Cricket Association—a post previously held by figures like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah—further signifies his increasing clout.

But Dhanraj’s influence doesn’t end at corporate responsibilities. His marriage to Rajesh Khandwala’s daughter, a business tycoon from Ahmedabad, has further expanded his circle of powerful connections. Khandwala, in turn, maintains financial links with Jay Shah, son of India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah, creating an alliance that weaves politics, business, and legacy together.

As the Ambani family prepares for the next phase of its empire, it’s figures like Dhanraj Nathwani who will help shape its future. His growing influence, both inside and outside of Reliance, makes him a figure to watch in the coming years. While the Ambani children may officially inherit the reins, it is the trusted confidants like Dhanraj who will ensure the legacy remains intact and the empire continues to thrive.