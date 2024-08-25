Twitter
Meet man, son-in-law of Bollywood superstar, who runs Rs 42141 crore company, he is married to…

As the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, a leading Agricultural machinery company, Nikhil Nanda has steered the organisation towards greater heights with his visionary leadership.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

Meet man, son-in-law of Bollywood superstar, who runs Rs 42141 crore company, he is married to…
Nikhil Nanda, a prominent figure in the business and entertainment industries, has captivated the attention of many with his remarkable achievements and leadership qualities. Born on March 18, 1974, Nikhil Nanda is not only known for his business acumen but also for his relationship with Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. This familial connection adds a layer of glamour and prestige to Nanda's already illustrious profile. 

As the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, a leading Agricultural machinery company, Nanda has steered the organisation towards greater heights with his visionary leadership. At present, the company boasts an impressive market capitalisation of Rs 42141 crore.

Reflecting on his educational background, Nanda finished his schooling at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun. Later, he proceeded to study business management at the reputable University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He laid down a robust foundation for his upcoming endeavors by honing his skills in finance and marketing.

His wife, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an Indian columnist, author, and former model. His father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. Bachchan is known for stellar performances in films like Sholay, Deewar, Paa, Don (1978) and Agneepath (1990).

Besides his in-laws, Nanda is also related to another illustrious family of Bollywood. He is the son of Ritu Nanda, daughter of actor-director Raj Kapoor. 

His uncles from his mother's side are renowned actors including the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. His cousins from the same side are prominent faces of Bollywood, with celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Nikhil and Shweta are parents of two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agatsya Nanda. Navya has carved a niche for herself in the realm of podcasting. While Agatsya made a solid debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film, ‘The Archies’ on Netflix.

