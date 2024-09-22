Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

In a world where cricket legends dominate headlines, one name stands out for its unexpected blend of sports and technology: Saurabh Netravalkar. This former captain of the USA national cricket team and current AI engineer at Oracle has proven that dreams can evolve beyond the cricket pitch. With the T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon, Netravalkar’s journey has reignited his cricketing aspirations while simultaneously showcasing the critical role of data analytics in modern sports.

Born on October 16, 1991, in Mumbai, Netravalkar’s childhood was steeped in both cricket and academia. He was raised by a cricket-enthusiast father, an electronics engineer, and a mother who was a professor of nutrition. Growing up, he dreamt of donning the Indian jersey but also harboured a passion for science and technology. “My family went that extra mile to make sure that I could manage both,” he recalls, highlighting the balance between academics and cricket that shaped his life.

As reported by Moneycontrol, Netravalkar reflects on his earlier ambitions, stating, “When I was younger, I had a lot of attachment towards wanting to play for Team India. But through my yoga journey and education, I became more aware of the fact that you just had to do what you enjoy and love.” This perspective allowed him to detach from the pressure of expectations, embracing the journey itself.

His cricketing prowess emerged during the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, where he became India’s highest wicket-taker. However, despite his early success, the transition to a tech career beckoned. After playing for Mumbai and briefly pursuing cricket full-time, Netravalkar found himself drawn to higher education in the U.S., earning a degree in computer science from Cornell University.

His dual life took an interesting turn upon relocating to the U.S. in 2016. Balancing work at Oracle with cricket practice, he rejoined the cricketing community, participating in local leagues while developing AI tools to analyse sports performance. “Thanks to my supportive manager, I’ve been able to compartmentalise my time and prioritise tasks ahead of major tours,” he shares.

Netravalkar’s insights into cricket’s evolution reveal a sport increasingly reliant on data analytics. “Every professional cricket team now has an in-house data analyst. It’s more of a mind game now,” he explains, emphasising that modern cricket requires teams to constantly adapt strategies based on data insights. His engineering background gives him a unique edge in interpreting complex data patterns, a skill crucial for today’s competitive environment.

Looking forward, Netravalkar is excited about the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup and the potential inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympics. “Cricket is slowly finding its footing in the U.S. with growing infrastructure and fan support,” he notes. As he balances his dual passions, Netravalkar stands as a testament to the idea that with determination and adaptability, one can redefine success across multiple fields.