Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he works as...

He achieved a billionaire status recently after shares of his data analytics company hit an all-time high on Monday. Find out his net worth, company and other details below.

Several billionaires started their careers from scratch and later became billionaires. One such person is Shyam Sankar, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Palantir Technologies. He is at the helm of one of the most influential AI companies in the world, driving Palantir's AI boom.

Who is Shyam Sankar?

Sankar is the son of Indian immigrants who once ran a souvenir shop in Orlando, and later a dry-cleaning business that went bankrupt. Sankar has served in various positions with Palantir Technologies since 2006, most recently as CTO and Executive Vice President. The 43-year-old is the first non-founding Palantir employee to reach billionaire status.

Shyam Sankar's net worth

Sankar’s net worth rose to USD 1.3 billion after shares of Palantir Tech, a data analytics company, hit an all-time high of USD 160.66 on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With this, he has become the firm’s fifth billionaire.

Shyam Sankar's educational qualification

Sankar holds a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Cornell University and an MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Sankar turned down a job offer at a consulting company to join a startup, Xoom Corp. He joined Palantir Tech in 2006.

Shyam Sankar's background

Born in Mumbai, Shyam lived in Lagos, Nigeria, as an infant. His father, born in a mud hut in Tamil Nadu, was the first in the family to attend college. His family relocated to Orlando (US) when he was two. They initially ran a successful souvenir business for theme parks, and later a dry-cleaning business that went bankrupt, Sankar once said.