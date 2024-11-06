In April 2022, he was made the CPO and head of consumer products at Paytm.

Shreyas Srinivasan, the man behind Paytm’s ticketing platform Insider.in, has quit the company. He worked as the chief product officer (CPO) and head of consumer products at Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company. His exit came two months after the sale of Paytm's ticketing business to Deepinder Goyal's Zomato in August 2024 for Rs 2,048 crore.

Monday was his last working day at the digital payments firm. Srinivasan was one of the key members of Paytm, with a career of over a decade in the tech and live entertainment field. Taking to LinkedIn, he said August was his final month with Insider. "In August, when the deal between Zomato and Paytm Entertainment closed, It felt like the right time to take a break, fix tech debt of my body and re-discover a passion I can chase for the next 2 decades," he said in his post.

Srinivasan joined Only Much Louder (OML) in 2010 as director. After four years, OML launched Insider.in, an online ticketing and events platform, in 2014. Srinivasan became the founder and CEO of the division.

Srinivasan holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Computer Science from Visvesvaraya Technological University. He began his career at Novell as a Software Engineer in 2004. In 2017, Paytm acquired Insider for Rs 35 crore and Srinivasan continued to be the CEO of the division. In April 2022, Srinivasan was made the CPO and head of consumer products at Paytm.