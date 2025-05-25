He is the son of Bharti Airtel's founder, Sunil Mittal. He currently lists the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as his residence after previously listing the UK.

Shravin Bharti Mittal, the founder and CEO of Unbound, a globally focused long-term technology investment firm, has left the UK and relocated to the UAE. His decision reportedly comes due to rising taxes on wealthy individuals in the UK. The billionaire recently launched an Abu Dhabi branch of his investment firm, highlighting a trend of affluent individuals leaving the UK amid tax reforms. He currently lists the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as his residence after previously listing the UK, according to a report by Bloomberg News citing registry filings.

Who is Shravin Bharti Mittal?

Shravin is the son of Bharti Airtel's founder, Sunil Mittal. The 37-year-old businessman is also the top shareholder in UK telecommunications giant BT Group Plc. BT Group holds 24.5 per cent of one of Britain’s telecom networks. The Bharti Mittal family’s combined wealth is pegged at USD 27.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shravin began his career in London over 10 years ago. He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Science (BSc) in accounting and finance (2005-09) from the University of Bath. The young businessman later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School (2012--2014), as per his LinkedIn profile.

While pursuing his MBA at Harvard, he also did an internship at Dropbox for three months. Shravin worked as an investor at Softbank before joining Bharti Global as MD in March 2017. He was an Assistant Director at Better Capital. His father, Sunil Mitta, is one of the richest men in India. He has a real-time net worth of USD 13.5 billion, as per Forbes.