Meet man who started his company in garage, now donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, net worth is..

According to the annual EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Shiv Nadar has donated Rs 2,042 crore in FY23, which is roughly Rs 5.6 crore every day. He is followed by Azim Premji, Wipro’s founder-chairman, who donated Rs 1,774 crore.

Shiv Nadar is the richest man in Delhi and the third richest person in India. Nadar's net worth is $36.7 billion which is Rs 303,848 crore, as per Forbes. Shiv Nadar is the founder and chairman of HCL Technologies and is chairman of the Shiv Nadar Foundation. He began HCL with five of his friends in his garage. When he started the company, it was primarily manufacturing calculators and microprocessors. From there, it became one of India's top IT firms with an annual revenue of over 11.8 billion dollars.

Apart from being a cutthroat and successful businessman, Shiv Nadar is also one of the leading philanthropists in the country. He has donated 1.1 billion dollars to the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Shiv Nadar was born in 1945 in Moolaipozhi, Tamil Nadu. He was brought up in a middle-class family but he always was interested in studying and did well in school. Shiv Nadar graduated from the PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore with a degree in electronics engineering. He was unable to communicate in English until he was 21 years old. He began working for Cooper Engineering Limited in Pune in 1967.

In 1970, he founded HCL Technologies from his garage in Delhi. It started as a hardware company serving a Singaporean company. When their company's income reached Rs 1 million in the early 1980s, they experienced their first success.

In July 2020, Shiv Nadar stepped down as chairman of the company and handed over its reins to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra. He is the Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor of the company as of now.

78-year-old Shiv Nadar is also number one on the list of the country's top philanthropists.

During this period, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the country's most valuable company Reliance Industries, donated Rs 376 crore. Shiv Nadar founded the Shiv Nadar Foundation in 1994, which works in the field of education and rural development.

Shiv Nadar is married to Kiran Nadar, who is an Indian art collector and philanthropist as well. She is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation and the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

