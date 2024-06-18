Twitter
Business

Meet man, Mumbai University alumnus, who helps run Rs 1406 crore company, is married to a superstar, his wife is..

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya did not meet by chance. They were both childhood friends who dated for nine years before tying the knot in 2015.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man, Mumbai University alumnus, who helps run Rs 1406 crore company, is married to a superstar, his wife is..
Only a few people are unaware of singer Shreya Ghoshal and her impact on Indian music. The five-time National Film Award-winning singer is not only one of the most versatile singers of today's time but is also one of the highest-paid musicians in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 185 crores. While Shreya Ghoshal is a famous celebrity who is known all around the world, many are unaware of her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. 

Let us tell you that Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya holds an important post in Trucaller which is a leading smartphone app for Caller ID and spam blocking. Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya has served as the Business' Global Head at Truecaller since April 2022. 

Truecaller, founded in 2009, has 374 million monthly active users, and its total revenue for January-December 2023 stood at SEK 1,740.4 (approximately Rs 1406 crore), as per their annual report. 

Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya specialises in business development, mobile applications, software project management, product management, and automation systems integration. Before Truecaller, he worked at CleverTap, a California-based SaaS company. 

As for his educational background, Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya completed his BE in Electronics from Mumbai University.

As for his personal life, let us tell you that Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya did not meet by chance. They were both childhood friends who dated for nine years before tying the knot in 2015. On May 22, 2021, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya became first-time parents. They welcomed their first child, a son who they named Devyaan. 

