Many billionaires in the world often give away millions of dollars for various causes. Despite donating a whopping amount, they remain in the billion-dollar club. One such person is Sergey Brin, a tech billionaire, has given USD 700 million (Rs 6016 crore) in terms of shares. He is the founder of tech giant Google. Brin has gifted away nearly 4.1 million Alphabet shares worth $700 million, regulatory filings showed, as per a Bloomberg report. The recipient of the gift was not yet clear, it added.

Despite this, Brin is among the richest people in the world. According to Forbes, he is among the top 10 richest people in the world. Brin currently has a real-time net worth of USD 134 billion (Rs 1152053 crore), as of May 22. He is the 8th richest person in the world today.

The 51-year-old is known to give away shares for causes close to his heart. In 2023, after Google debuted its artificial intelligence (AI) search, he gave away USD 600 million worth of shares. Brin also gifted shares worth over USD 100 million in May 2024 and November 2024, the report added.

Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, parent company of Google, in December 2019. However, he remains a board member and a controlling shareholder. Brin moved to the US from Russia when he was 6 years old in the wake of anti-Semitism against his family. He co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998 after the two met at Stanford University while studying for advanced degrees in computer science.

