Meet man, school dropout, who used to earn Rs 30 per day, built Rs 18076 crore company, his business is…

Rajinder Gupta, chairman of Trident Group, embodies the spirit of perseverance in the face of adversity. Despite not having the opportunity to complete his education, he refused to let this setback dictate his future.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

Meet man, school dropout, who used to earn Rs 30 per day, built Rs 18076 crore company, his business is…
Image courtesy: Textile Insights
Life is rarely a bed of roses for everyone; many face daunting challenges from a young age. For some, difficult family circumstances force them to drop out of school to support their loved ones, sacrificing their own dreams. Yet, amidst these trials, there are those who refuse to let their hardships define them. With resilience and determination, they channel their experiences into motivation, striving to create a better future for themselves and their families.

Rajinder Gupta, chairman of Trident Group, embodies the spirit of perseverance in the face of adversity. Despite not having the opportunity to complete his education, he refused to let this setback dictate his future. With an unwavering determination to succeed, Gupta ventured into entrepreneurship and established Trident Group, which has since become a leading player in the textile industry.

Gupta's entrepreneurial journey started as a modest cotton trader, but he encountered significant challenges in the early days. At just 14, he had to leave school after the 9th grade, which pushed him into various odd jobs, including making candles and cement pipes, earning only Rs 30 a day.

After years of struggle, he chose to take a significant risk in the 1980s. In 1985, he founded a fertilizer factory called Abhishek Industries with an initial investment of Rs 6.5 crore. By 1991, he had also set up a joint venture named Katai Mill, which proved to be quite profitable.

Furthermore, he expanded into the textiles, paper, and chemical sectors, establishing production units in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, his Trident Group has formed partnerships with major retailers such as JCPenney, Walmart, and Luxury and Linen.

After establishing a significant business group, 64-year-old Gupta stepped down from the Board of Directors of Trident in 2022, citing personal reasons. He now serves as the Chairman of Trident Limited, the flagship company of the Trident Group.

At present, Trident Limited boasts an impressive market capitalisation of Rs 180.76 billion. 

