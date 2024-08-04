Twitter
Business

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...

His journey inspires young entrepreneurs to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Aug 04, 2024

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...
Trishneet Arora has reached great heights of success with his hard work and dedication. At just 23, he became a millionaire. Currently, he is one of India's youngest successful entrepreneurs, having top companies like Reliance Industries, Google, BSE, NSE, and Airtel, and even government agencies like CBI as his clients. Trishneet is the founder of TAC Security, a company he started in 2013 when he was only 19.

TAC Security is known globally for its risk and vulnerability management. Using artificial intelligence (AI), the company identifies and fixes weaknesses in systems. It provides data security services to Fortune 500 companies and various government agencies worldwide. Some of its prestigious clients include giants like Reliance Industries and Google, along with significant institutions like the CBI.

Under Trishneet's leadership, TAC Security has expanded its footprint beyond India. The company now serves industries and government agencies across the globe, earning a reputation as a reliable partner in protecting critical data and infrastructure.

Trishneet’s impact goes beyond his company’s success. Today, TAC Security's revenue exceeds Rs 136 crore. This impressive figure showcases the rapid growth of the company. His entrepreneurial journey is marked by continuous innovation and a drive to stay ahead. 

Trishneet Arora’s story is a testament to the power of passion, and innovation. His journey inspires young entrepreneurs to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

