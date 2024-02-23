Meet man, school dropout, who earns millions reselling sneakers at age 24, backed by Indian billionaires

At the age of 24, Vedant Lamba already showcases remarkable business acumen, which is evident from the scope and success of his venture, Mainstreet Marketplace. The company parades an extensive lineup of more than 3,000 products, ranging from sneakers to a variety of t-shirts and hoodies.

The sneaker trend in India has been gaining momentum in recent years. Sneakers have become a popular choice among the youth due to their comfort and style. Even the resale market for sneakers has seen a significant rise in popularity in recent years. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are increasingly turning to resale platforms to buy and sell rare and limited-edition sneakers. Vedant Lamba, founder of one of India’s largest marketplaces for sneakers, Mainstreet Marketplace, is a great example who made sneaker resale a lucrative business.

The idea originated after Lamba created a YouTube Channel named ‘Main Street’ in 2017. He developed the channel later into a full-fledged start-up called Mainstreet Marketplace.

According to ET, Lamba said that the startup closed FY22-23 with Rs 24 crore in revenues, and is expected to reach the Rs 100 crore revenue mark in FY23-24.

Moreover, the rapid growth and potential of Mainstreet Marketplace even captured the attention of Indian billionaires, securing a significant investment of $2 million. This investment round included businessmen such as Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, and even famous rapper Badshah. This influx of funds has proven key in speeding up the company's growth.

The Mainstreet Marketplace platform also claims to have an exclusive clientele that includes Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, etc. With a record of selling more than 50,000 sneakers, the brand has made a remarkable impact in major urban spheres of India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Vedanta had no college education. He once tweeted that he dropped out of high school. He studied at Pune's St Mary's School between 2005 and 2010.

Mainstreet Marketplace, a multi-brand resale platform selling the world’s most popular sneakers of brands including Nike, Adidas, Yeezy, Supreme, and Drewhouse has fostered a unique space to uphold and enhance sneaker culture in India.