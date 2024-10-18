He is a former national-level chess player and has been instrumental in transforming the image of his company.

Many young generation business persons are successfully leading their family business. Many of them even became billionaires after their companies grew. One such person is Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director of PN Gadgil Jewellers. The 47-year-old has become India's newest billionaire. The feat comes days after his company went public and launched its IPO in September last month.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gadgil has seen his net worth rise to almost USD 1.1 billion or Rs 9247 crore. He is a sixth-generation businessman who ventured into his family business after completing his MBA from Pune’s Symbiosis University. He also did an internship at RBI during his college days. He holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce (B.Com) from the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce.

He is the grandson of Anant Gadgil, also known as Dajikaka, who founded PN Gadgil Jewellers in 1832. Saurabh Gadgil is a former national-level chess player, who now runs the Pune-based company as chairman and MD. The market cap of PN Gadgil Jewellers stands at Rs 10144 crore on October 18. Its share price was Rs 750 on Friday. It has gained significant profit after its market debut in September 2024.

Gadgil has been instrumental in transforming the image of PNG Jewellers into a professionally run corporate entity with global ambitions. From a single traditional store to a rapidly growing chain of outlets today, PNG Jewellers boasts 35 classy stores across India, the US and Dubai, as per the company's website. He is married to Radhika Gadgil, and the couple has two children.

