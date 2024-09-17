Twitter
Business

Business

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1680162 crore firm to join Azim Premji’s company, works as...

The man has over 30 years of experience in leading large and diverse teams.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1680162 crore firm to join Azim Premji’s company, works as...
Sanjeev Jain is a well-known name in the business world. He manages the day-to-day operations of the leading IT company, Wipro. He is currently a member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company in Bengaluru. Jain joined Azim Premji’s company in April 2023 as Global Head of Business Operations, however, he was promoted as COO in June this year.

He is an IIM-Mumbai alumnus who used to work at IBM, whose market cap is USD 200.37 billion or Rs 1680162 crore. He is also a certified Master Black Belt from GE. Jain graduated with a B.Tech in mechanical engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Before joining Wipro, Sanjeev held leadership roles at Kyndryl Holdings (IBM spin-off), IBM, Cognizant, and GE. Jain has over 30 years of experience in leading large, diverse teams, scaling up global capability centers, deploying Lean Six Sigma, Design Thinking for Operational Excellence, and Business Transformation. In his current role as COO, he is responsible for improving organizational and operational efficiency to drive sustainable, profitable, and delivery-led growth with client-centricity.

READ | Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

In his previous roles, Sanjeev enabled profitable growth by integrating the end-to-end Talent Supply Chain, driving margin expansion, simplifying processes, and strengthening the operating rhythm.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
