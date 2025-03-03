He is a Delhi businessman who began his entrepreneurial journey in 1989.

Several successful businessmen in India are leading massive business empires. Despite their thriving business and massive net worth, they keep a low-key profile and avoid media attention. One such person is Sanjay Passi, a prominent figure in the business world. He is the chairman of the Pasco Group, a leading automobile enterprise in North India. Passi makes a rare public appearance. However, he grabbed headlines when his wife Shalini Passi became an overnight sensation due to her show on Netflix. She is a philanthropist, artist and art collector based in Delhi. Shalini married Sanjay when she was just 20.

She gained fame last year after appearing in the third season of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a show produced by Karan Johar. Shalini is also the founder of MASH & Shalini Passi Art Foundation. Her husband Sanjay is a Delhi businessman who began his entrepreneurial journey in 1989 when he took over the family business, a Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh. He is known for his deep-rooted values. He is the chairman of the Pasco Group, which recorded a turnover of Rs 5,178 crore for FY 2023-24, as per the company's website.

READ | Mukesh Ambani suffers major blow, his flagship firm loses Rs 35319 crore in just 6 hours after...

Sanjay holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce (honors) from Hansraj College, affiliated with Delhi University. He joined the family business soon after graduation. In 2021, Sanjay made headlines when he and his family donated whopping amount to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirumala Temple. Established in 1967, the Pasco Group has grown into a leading automobile enterprise in North India. It represents major brands such as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki for passenger and commercial vehicles. It is also among the official dealers of JCB.