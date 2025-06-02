He has been leading Infosys since January 2018. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and graduated in Aeronautical Engineering.

Several Indian IT companies, including Infosys and Wipro, pay well to their top executives. One such person who received a whopping salary for the fiscal year 2025 is Salil Parekh, the CEO of Infosys. His annual compensation increased by 22 per cent to Rs 80.6 crore for FY 2025, the company’s annual report showed, MoneyControl reported.

The significant jump in his salary was primarily because Parekh exercised higher restricted stock units (RSUs), a form of equity compensation, during the year. Parekh’s FY23 compensation had declined to Rs 56 crore from Rs 71 crore in FY22.

Salil Parekh's remuneration

His basic pay was Rs 7.5 crore, which is similar to a fiscal year ago, while Rs 50 lakh was as retirement benefits. Parekh earned Rs 49.5 crore by exercising stock options as against Rs 39 crore in the same period of last fiscal. His variable pay went up to Rs 23.2 crore in FY25 from Rs 19.8 crore in FY24. Parekh made 752 times the median remuneration, Rs 10.72 lakh, of the company’s employees.

Salil Parekh's career

Parekh has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has been leading Infosys since January 2018. Before joining Infosys, he had worked at Capgemini and Ernst & Young's consultancy division. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and graduated in Aeronautical Engineering. Parekh also holds a Master of Engineering degree in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.

READ | Bill Gates' Microsoft took 44 years to achieve this feat, but Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook did it in just...