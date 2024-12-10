Before joining Poonawalla company, he served as head of technology for India at Fiserv.

Salil Hajarnis, who has over 25 years of experience in product and technology, has joined Poonawalla Fincorp Limited as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Poonawalla Fincorp Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) promoted by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, leads the company as chairman. Poonawalla Fincorp has a market cap is Rs 27745 crore as of December 10.

The board of directors approved Hajarnis' appointment on September 11, 2024, with his tenure commencing on December 10, 2024. Hajarnis will spearhead the company’s technology strategy, focusing on digital transformation and AI-driven customer solutions.

Hajarnis holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University. He also earned a PG Diploma in Marketing Management from the same university Hajarnis has a proven track record in enterprise architecture, software engineering, and AI integration. He began his career as an engineer at SKF in 1996, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Before joining Poonawalla Fincorp, he served as head of technology for India at Fiserv. Hajarnis led AI and API-enabled solutions, real-time integrations, and platform modernisation across India, ASEAN, and Australia at his previous company. Before Fiserv, he held senior roles at Capgemini, where he oversaw complex transformations, enhanced platform capabilities, and developed innovative solutions for lending and payment systems for global financial institutions.