He started his firm as a local flower and food delivery service in Gurugram with just five employees.

Many successful entrepreneurs started their journey with a small firm. But with their hard work, they have turned such small companies into big businesses. Some even acquired rival firms. One such person is Sahil Barua, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of logistics firm Delhivery. Barua is the co-founder of Delhivery, which will acquire its rival, Ecom Express Limited, for Rs 1,407 crore, MoneyControl reported. Delhivery has changed the logistic operations of the Indian e-commerce industry. Today, the company has a market cap of Rs 19460 crore.

"The Board has approved the execution of Share Purchase Agreement amongst the Company, the Target Company (Ecom Express) and their shareholders and execution of other necessary documents regarding the aforementioned acquisition (“Transaction Documents”). Post completion of such acquisition, Ecom will become a subsidiary of the Company," Delhivery said in a regulatory filing.

Who is Sahil Barua?

He is the MD and CEO of Delhivery, a Rs 19460 crore market cap logistic firm based in Gurugram. Sahil co-founded the firm in 2011 along with Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati. Sahil holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka and a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM, Bangalore. He has previously been associated with Bain & Company India Private Limited as a Consultant. Sahil started small but grew the firm rapidly. It began as a local flower and food delivery service in Gurgaon with just five employees. Today, the company is one of the largest and fastest-growing full-integrated logistics players in India.

READ | Meet woman who once worked at Goldman Sachs, now joins Azim Premji's Wipro in key role as...