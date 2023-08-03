Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Headlines

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

Tips to reduce anxiety and stress

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

TS Kalyanaraman, who is the managing director of Kalyan Jewelers, is a media-shy person and he never takes credit for building a major brand

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kalyan Jewelers is without doubt one of the most popular names in India’s jewelery business. Kalyan Jewellers was founded in 1993 by TS Kalyanaraman. It is to be noted that Kalyanaraman is the chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers and Kalyan Developers. TS Kalyanaraman is from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and belongs to a Tamil Brahmin family. TS Kalyanaraman’s net worth is USD 1.4 billion, according to Forbes. The market cap of Kalyan Jewelers is Rs 17,716.91 crore.

Kalyanaraman started working in his father’s shop when he was just 12. Kalyanaraman has studied commerce at Sree Kerala Varma College. TS Kalyanaraman opened the first store of Kalyan Jewellers in Thrissur City. Kalyan Jewelers is now one of the largest jewelry brands in India. Kalyan Jewelers has a workforce of around 8,000 employees and a network of 140 showrooms. TS Kalyanaraman is a media-shy person and he never takes credit for building a major brand. He once stated that “Whether national or international, customer satisfaction is most important for us”.

TS Kalyanaraman’s wife Ramadevi is a homemaker. He has their three children. The eldest son, Rajesh Kalyanaraman is married to Maya Rajesh. While their second son, Ramesh Kalyanaraman is married to Deepa Ramesh. Their daughter, Radhika is a homemaker and is married to Karthik R, who is the Managing Director at Kalyan Developers.

According to Technopak report, jewellery demand in India is significantly influenced by regional preferences as South India contributes 40 per cent of the total domestic consumption. Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group (ABG) has now decided to invest Rs Rs 5,000 crore to launch exclusive jewellery retail stores across India. The stores named ‘Novel Jewels’ will sell in-house jewellery brands. Birla’s new venture will pose a direct challenge to Kalyan Jewelers, Tata group’s Tanishq and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jewels.

Tanishq, which is of Tata group firm Titan Company, is largest organised jewellery business in India. Tanishq has over 400 exclusive boutiques across India. Some other key players in Indian gold market are Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Reliance Jewels, Joyalukkas, GRT Jewellers, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Bhima Jewellers. It is expected that organized gold market in India would grow to 40% by 2025.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi traffic update: Vikas Marg to be blocked, traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover to RTR Flyover, check routes

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

Meet Haritima Mishra, who earned Rs 25 crore rev selling shoes without IIT, IIM education

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE