Rohan Murthy, son of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, has built his own path in the technology industry. With a strong background in computer science and a passion for programming, he co-founded Soroco, a digital transformation company specialising in AI-driven automation. He currently serves as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Born and raised in Bangalore, Rohan completed his schooling at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School before moving to the United States for higher education. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Cornell University in 2005 and later pursued a PhD in Computer Engineering at Harvard University, which he completed in 2011. His research was supported by prestigious fellowships, including the Siebel Scholars Fellowship and a Microsoft Research Fellowship.

Rohan comes from a family of high achievers. His maternal uncle, Shrinivas Kulkarni, is a renowned professor of astrophysics at the California Institute of Technology. His sister, Akshata Murty, is married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In his personal life, Rohan was briefly married to Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motors chairman Venu Srinivasan. The marriage ended in divorce in 2015. He later married Aparna Krishnan in 2019.

According to reports, as an heir to Infosys, Rohan inherited a significant stake in the company, holding over six crore shares and earning Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income. However, his focus remains on Soroco, which reportedly generated around $18 million (Rs 150 crore) in revenue in 2022. Meanwhile, Infosys continues to thrive, with a valuation of Rs 7,37,940 crore as of February 2025.