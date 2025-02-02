The man started his journey in the business world at the age of 24. His recent apartment purchase caught the attention of manyS

Rishi Parti, a well-known entrepreneur and angel investor, recently made headlines by purchasing a luxury apartment worth Rs 190 crore in Gurugram. The 16,000-square-foot apartment is located in 'The Camellias,' an ultra-luxury project on DLF Golf Course Road. This high-profile purchase created a buzz in the real estate market.

Rishi Parti started his journey in the business world at just 24 years old. In 2001, he co-founded Info-X Software Technology Pvt Ltd along with three partners. Over the years, the company has grown significantly.

According to reports, today, it operates in 15 countries and employs around 150 people. The company specialises in logistics solutions, providing digital and transportation systems for various clients.

Parti is also a director in other successful ventures, such as Find My Stay and Integrator Ventures. His companies focus on using new technology to bring innovation to different industries.

His recent apartment purchase caught the attention of many. This deal is one of the most expensive property transactions in Gurugram, highlighting the city's growing luxury real estate market. Parti’s success story is an inspiration, showing how vision and hard work can lead to extraordinary achievements.