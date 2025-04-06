His resignation comes amid reports that Zomato laid off nearly 600 customer support executives within a year of hiring.

Rinshul Chandra has resigned as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Zomato's Food Delivery business. The Deepinder Goyal-led company stated in the filing on Saturday that Chandra has resigned with effect from April 5 "to pursue new opportunities and passions". Chandra was appointed as Zomato's COO in June 2023. However, he had been associated with the firm since June 2018 in different roles. In his resignation letter addressed to Zomato founder and CEO Goyal, Chandra wrote, "I am writing to resign as COO - Food Ordering & Delivery Business of Eternal Limited, effective April 7, 2025. After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue new opportunities and passions that align with my evolving personal and professional goals".

Chandra is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus with a dual Degree (B.Tech plus M.Tech) in Chemical Engineering. Before joining Zomato, he worked with Magicpin as Head of Product and Content. Now, his resignation comes amid reports that Zomato laid off nearly 600 customer support executives within a year of hiring. These people were hired under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Programme (ZAAP), which was launched last year.

Reports suggest that the food delivery platform hired about 1,500 people under its ZAAP programme for customer support roles and were given hopes of transitioning into better positions. However, at the end of their work tenure, the company did not renew many of these contracts. Meanwhile, while the brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato, remains the same along with the app, the company has changed the name of the corporate entity to Eternal.